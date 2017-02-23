Oil City
Recent Births (2/11/17-2/19/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Feb. 11

  • Boy, Clutch Raymond, to Bobbi Humphreys and Claus Bouska of Casper

Feb. 13

  • Boy, Nolan Daniel, to Jacquelyn and Ryan Mahoney of Casper

Feb. 14

  • Girl, Grace Anne, to Heidi and John Haass of Casper 
  • Girl, Emma Grace, to Elsa and Bo Adkisson

Feb. 15

  • Boy, Dakota Lee, to Niky Guptill of Casper  
  • Boy, Giovanni Israel, to Elizabeth Deniz and Aaron Peralta of Casper

Feb. 17

  • Girl, Airis Sora, to Ashley Morgan 
  • Girl, Sadi Marie, to Kari Armajo 
  • Boy, Lucas James, to Tiana Foley and Bradley Anderson of Casper

Feb. 18

  • Girl, Leighana Marie, to Michele Martin of Casper

Feb. 19

  • Girl, Hadley Marie, to Tialyssa Armour and Michael Bender
