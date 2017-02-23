Recent Births (2/11/17-2/19/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Feb. 11

Boy, Clutch Raymond, to Bobbi Humphreys and Claus Bouska of Casper



Feb. 13

Boy, Nolan Daniel, to Jacquelyn and Ryan Mahoney of Casper



Feb. 14

Girl, Grace Anne, to Heidi and John Haass of Casper



Girl, Emma Grace, to Elsa and Bo Adkisson



Feb. 15

Boy, Dakota Lee, to Niky Guptill of Casper



Boy, Giovanni Israel, to Elizabeth Deniz and Aaron Peralta of Casper



Feb. 17

Girl, Airis Sora, to Ashley Morgan



Girl, Sadi Marie, to Kari Armajo



Boy, Lucas James, to Tiana Foley and Bradley Anderson of Casper



Feb. 18

Girl, Leighana Marie, to Michele Martin of Casper



Feb. 19

Girl, Hadley Marie, to Tialyssa Armour and Michael Bender



