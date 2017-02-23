Recent Births (2/11/17-2/19/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!
The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.
Feb. 11
- Boy, Clutch Raymond, to Bobbi Humphreys and Claus Bouska of Casper
Feb. 13
- Boy, Nolan Daniel, to Jacquelyn and Ryan Mahoney of Casper
Feb. 14
- Girl, Grace Anne, to Heidi and John Haass of Casper
- Girl, Emma Grace, to Elsa and Bo Adkisson
Feb. 15
- Boy, Dakota Lee, to Niky Guptill of Casper
- Boy, Giovanni Israel, to Elizabeth Deniz and Aaron Peralta of Casper
Feb. 17
- Girl, Airis Sora, to Ashley Morgan
- Girl, Sadi Marie, to Kari Armajo
- Boy, Lucas James, to Tiana Foley and Bradley Anderson of Casper
Feb. 18
- Girl, Leighana Marie, to Michele Martin of Casper
Feb. 19
- Girl, Hadley Marie, to Tialyssa Armour and Michael Bender