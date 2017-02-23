Weather Related Closures and Cancelations (2/23/17)

This post is being updated regularly. For a comprehensive list, please check back periodically.

For the most up-to-date road closures and conditions, check the WYDOT website by CLICKING HERE, or by dialing 5-11 from any phone in-state.

Artcore Presents Enchantment Theatre's PETER RABBIT TALES has been cancelled. Tickets will be honored for other Artcore presentations.

NCSD schools will be released early today: Middle Level will be released at 12:15 p.m. today, High School Students will be released at 12:45 p.m. today, Elementary Level students will be released at 1:30 p.m. today, Bus Transportation will be running at those designated times. There will be no afternoon NCSD preschool held today.

All Natrona County School District sponsored after-school athletics, clubs and activities are canceled for today 2/23/17. If you have specific questions, please contact your child’s school.

Casper College and UW-C at Casper will be closing at 1:45 pm, Thursday

St. Anthony's Tri-Parish Catholic School is releasing students at 12:30.

Community Health Center of Central Wyoming will be closed today for patient and staff safety. "We apologize for the inconvenience. If you have a scheduled appointment today please call 307-233-6000 TOMORROW to reschedule."



Kelly Walsh's production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST for Thursday night has been cancelled due to weather. All of tonight's tickets will be honored next Thursday. Please contact the school for refund info.

Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance production of THE ROVER is cancelled. Please contact the box office at 268-2500 for details.

Due to the severe weather conditions, Central Wyoming Counseling Center will be closing at 12:30pm today.



Due to the early release of NCSD schools, all Boys & Girls Club services are canceled for the remainder of the day.

All Basketball games taking place tonight at the Boys & Girls Club are cancelled.

Natrona County Public Library has announced that both the Main Library and Mills Branch will close early today at 1:30 p.m. All afternoon and evening programs have been cancelled.

All Wells Fargo Bank branches have closed @ 2pm for the day due to severe weather conditions.



307 Dance Academy has cancelled all of the classes scheduled for today, February 23, 2017.



Both Advance America locations are closed today.



The Eye Institute of Wyoming will be closing at noon today due to winter weather conditions.

Precision Hearing will be closed today.



Wyo Central FCU will be closing at 2:30PM today.



St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store is closed today.

Rehearsal for Stage III's production of TALK RADIO for Thursday night has been cancelled.



Three Trails EFAP (Employee and Family Assistance Program) is closed