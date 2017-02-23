Winter Storm Warning Continues for Natrona County (2/23/17)

Casper and surrounding areas continue to be under a Winter Storm Warning, issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon.

A very strong winter storm is moving over Southern Wyoming this morning (2/23/17) and will stall out during the day, before slowly winding down and shifting east of the area Thursday night. The heaviest snow for most areas will be this morning and through the day today. The National Weather Service says this storm system will also be accompanied by strong winds in many areas of the state, with blizzard conditions expected along the I-80 corridor.

Snow is expected to continue through tonight before subsiding by mid-day Friday.

As of early this morning, the National Weather Service was still estimating a range of snow accumulation from 2 feet on Casper Mountain to 12-16 inches throughout the rest of Natrona County.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts over 45 mph are also in the forecast during this Warning period. Roads are expected to become slick, snow covered, and with hindered visibility due to blowing and falling snow.

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, and or blowing snow are expected or occurring. This could make travel very hazardous or impossible. IF you must travel, the National Weather Services advises you keep some food, water, and an extra flashlight in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

