Recent Arrests (2/24/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Jeremiah M Cabral- DomesticBattery
- Desha T Hankel- Fail to Appear
- Polliann A Hartnek- Fail to Appear
- Louis T Holscher- Controlled Sub Poss
- Steven C Oldman- Pedestrian Under Influence, Open Cont in Vehicle, Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle, Fail to Appear
- Joshua D Roberts- Fail to Appear
- Hugo A Rosales- Criminal Warrant
- Robert E Stover- Hold for Probation and Parole
- James L Whiteplume- Damage/Destroy Property, Malicious Mischief