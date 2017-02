Today's SNAPPED comes courtesy of Oil City reader Seth Bryan, who tells us that the photo was taken in Glenrock. Looks like the snow hit about 17 inches out Seth's way.

If you have a photo or photos that would be good for SNAPPED, please contact us at News@OilCityWyo.com, include your name, the location where the photo was taken and the date. Please only submit photos that you've taken yourself.

Photo Courtesy Seth Bryan