Special Olympics Swap Meet

Special Olympics Wyoming is hosting a swap meet for gently used sports equipment and clothing on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Natrona County High School Commons.

Special Olympics Wyoming provides year round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. There are currently more than 1500 athletes that participate in Wyoming. Fifteen different sports are focused on in training and competition. Athletes train and compete in the sports of their choice during five annual statewide events.

Gently used equipment and clothing for alpine skiing, cross country skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, aquatics, weightlifting, basketball, tennis, gymnastics, golf, softball, bowling, cycling, equestrian, and soccer are all welcomed and accepted.

Consignments are also being collected. Call 267-2586 for pick-up, or bring to NCHS on Friday, March 10 between 4 & 7 pm.

Please contact Carol Salveson at (307) 267-2586 for more information.

