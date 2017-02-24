UPDATE: Missing Teen Found Safe

Photo Courtesy: NCSO

UPDATE (2/23/17 9:46 pm)- Oil City has confirmed with Natrona County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Sgt. Aaron Shatto, that Gwen Timm has been located and is in safe custody. Shatto thanks the people of the Oil City and Natrona County, saying that tips from the media audience led to Gwen Timm's safe return.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On February 10, 2017 the Natrona County Sheriff's Office received a Runaway Report regarding Gwen Timm, a 15 year old Hispanic female. Approximately 5'6" with short brown hair, and a slender build.

The NCSO does not believe Gwen Timm is in an danger, but is refusing to come home. Officials with the NCSO says that due to the nature of the case, they are asking for the public's help in locating Gwen Timm.

Anyone with information as to Timm's whereabouts are urged to call the NCSO at 235-9282.



