Weekend Round Up (2/24/17-2/26/17)

Kelly Walsh Musical Theatre Department Presents: Beauty and the Beast

Dates: February 24, and 25; March 2, 3, and 4.



Time: 7:00 pm curtain



Price: $10



Contact: Kelly Walsh Musical Theatre Department



Location: Kelly Walsh High School Auditorium



Forged in the tradition of the 1991 animated film, and in advance of this year's live action movie, the magic of Disney's Beauty and the Beast comes to life in Kelly Walsh's newly redone theatre space. Laugh, sing, and dance along with familiar characters, presented by a cast and crew of approximately 150 people from both Kelly Walsh and NCHS. Be Our Guest!

Casper College Department of Theater and Dance Presents: The Rover

Dates: February 23-26, 2017; March 2-5, 2017

Times: 7:30pm show time except on Sundays. Sunday show times is 2:00pm



Price: $12 per adult, $10 per children (5-18)



Contact: Casper College Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance



Phone: 307-268-2500



Website: http://www.caspercollege.edu



Location: Gertude Krampert Center- 125 College Dr., Casper



"The Rover is set in Naples during Carnivale. This Restoration comedy by the first woman in the English language 'forced to write for bread and not ashamed to own it,' is a baroque farce rife with masks, mistaken identities, sexual intrigue, and plot complications that keep the characters guessing and the audience delighted until the final curtain. The Rover contains sexually suggestive scenes and language that some audiences might find offensive. A sign language interpreted performance is scheduled for Thursday, March 2. Contact the box office for details."

Stage III Present's Nana's Naughty Knickers

Dates: February 24-26, 2017



Times: 7:30pm, Sunday at 2:00pm



Price: $10 to $12



Contact: Stage III



Phone: 307-234-0946



Website: https://www.stageiiitheatre.org/



Location: Stage III Community Theatre- 904 N Center St., Casper



"Bridget and her Grandmother are about to become roommates. However, what Bridget saw as a unique opportunity to stay with her favorite Nana in New York for the summer, quickly turns into an experience she’ll never forget. It seems her sweet Grandma is running an illegal boutique from her apartment, selling hand-made naughty knickers to every senior citizen in the five borough area! Will Bridget be able to handle all the excitement? Will her Nana get arrested - or worse! - evicted?"



Casper Theater Company Presents: Murder At The Theater

Dates: February 24, 25, 2017



Times: 3:00pm to 9:00pm



Price: $150 for 10 people or less



Contact: The Casper Theater Company



Phone: 307-267-7243



Location: The Casper Theater Company- 735 CY Avenue, Casper



"Casper Theater Company will present Murder at the Theater “Sales with a Smile." Join us to solve a murder compiling clues, solving puzzles and gathering props to identify the victim, perpetrator, where, how and why. You pick your team of 10 (or less), you pick your time, and call 267-7243 to make your reservation. Times are incremented every 2 hours from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The cost is $150 for 10 people or less. Bring your family, co-workers, friends, or board members to investigate 4 separate rooms filled with mystery and intrigue, Each group will travel from room to room during a frightful thunder storm for a fun filled exciting and exhilarating adventure at Casper Theater Company. Murder at the Theater is sponsored by Greater Wyoming Federal Credit Union."



Artcore Presents Inda Eaton

Dates: February 25, 2017



Times: 7:30pm



Price: Seniors (60 & over): $12.00, Adult: $13.00, Students and School Teachers: $7.00, Children 12 and Under: $5.00, Music & Poetry: All Seats $8.00



Contact: Artcore



Phone: 307-265-1564



Website: http://artcorewy.com/



Location: Restoration Church



411 South Walsh St.



Acoustic rock artist, Inda Eaton received nationwide critical acclaim for her innovative songwriting – often compared to a fusion of John Mellencamp and Melissa Etheridge. Her unique sound is popular with fans of rock, country, and acoustic music all over the world. An accomplished performer, bandleader, and singer-songwriter, Inda has a knack for creating crafty hooks, meaningful lyrics and killer harmonies





