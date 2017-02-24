Winter Storm Warning Set to Expire Friday Morning

Casper and Natrona County’s Winter Storm Warning, currently set to expire at 11:00 am Friday morning, as snow and wind continue to diminish throughout this morning (2/24/17).

Light snow is expected to continue through midday today.

Approximately 10 to 15 inches is confirmed to have fallen in the Casper area, with 12 to 18 inches on Casper Mountain. An additional 1 to 2 inches is expected through Friday morning.

Area roads and highways remained closed or have No Unnecessary Travel alerts as of early Friday morning, including Interstate 25, US Highway 20/26, and State Highway 220. The National Weather Service packing emergency gear if one must travel, including water, food, and an extra flashlight.

For the most up-to-date information on road conditions and closures, check the WYDOT Website by clicking here.

