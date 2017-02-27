Cold and Windy to Start The Week

The National Weather Service starting off this week’s forecast calling for mostly cloudy conditions today (2/27/17), with a high near 37. Windy, with a west-southwest wind blowing at around 20 to 25 mph, decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight, those clouds are going to hang in there, and look for a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

We’ll lose some of that cloud cover for Tuesday. The prediction calling for mostly sunny conditions and a high near 30 degrees. Wind chills will be in play, however, as low as -5. Breezy with southwesterly winds around 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies and a low around 13. Winds in the 13 to 20 mph range with gusts as high as 28 mph.

