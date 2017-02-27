Community Interpreter Training Sessions Set for May in Casper

The Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity is sponsoring training sessions to help healthcare professional and other Wyoming residents become “community interpreters.” An April session is set in Powell and a May session in Casper.

“The need for what is known as community interpreting is growing in our state,” said Lillian Zuniga, Office of Health Equity program manager. “While family and friends have traditionally been a source of translation help, there is often a need for more specially trained help in critical situations.”

Zuniga said the training sessions are intended to prepare interpreters to work in community interpreting, which focuses on healthcare, social services and education. The training will be led by Giovanna Carriero-Contreras of The Community Interpreter. Carriero-Contreras is a nationally recognized expert in interpreter training and has worked in the language services industry for 25 years.

Two sessions are schedule for Wyoming:

April 10-14 in Powell



May 22-26 in Casper



Zuniga said scholarships to help cover the training costs may be available from her office.

Details about the scholarships and the training sessions are available online at

http://interpretersacademy.com/training/the-community-interpreter-international-schedule/ .

More information is also available from Zuniga by calling 307-777-5601.

ThinkStock



