NHTIC Hosts Reception for Minerva Teichert Exhibit

In recognition of Women’s History Month, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center (NHTIC) is proud to announce an evening reception to kick off the March temporary exhibit featuring original and print artwork by western artist Minerva Teichert.



The NHTIC is honored to showcase Teichert’s work throughout the months of March and April. This will be the first occasion that her work has been brought together in one venue for public exhibition in Wyoming. The exhibit highlights Teichert’s many years as a professionally trained and accomplished artist.

Minerva Teichert was born in Ogden, Utah in 1888. The descendant of Mormon Pioneer Trail emigrants, Teichert was raised on the family homestead near Fort Hall, Idaho. As a young woman, she began formal training at the Chicago Art Institute and continued her education at the Art Students League in New York. Under the tutelage of Robert Henri, Teichert distinguished herself as a highly talented and gifted portrait painter. She later married and ranched near Cokeville, Wyoming. Her life centered on ranching, raising five children and painting. About her artwork, Teichert remarked “I must paint. It’s a disease.”

The exhibit reception will be on Friday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The reception is free of charge and is open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

