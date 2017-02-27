Recent Arrests (2/24/17-2/26/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Austin N Brachtenback- DWUI
- Michael F Brockmeier- Interference
- Jeffrey S Cole- Fail to Appear
- Salvador F Collard- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
- Bobby A Davis- Criminal Warrant
- Sean E Day- DWUI
- Nicholas A Dohrn- DWUI Enhanced Penalty
- Ana P Garcia-Avila- Fail to appear (x3)
- Heather M Hartman- Under Influence Controlled Substance
- Zachary D Hearn- Controlled Sub Poss, PEtty Larceny, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Altered Registration, Compl Auto Ins
- Cory R Johnson- Serving Weekends
- Andrew J Keller- Fail to Appear, Interference
- Keith A Koronka- Fail to Comply, Criminal Trespass, Vandalism/Dest Prop, Criminal Entry
- Matthew R Larimore- Serving Weekends
- Lonnie S Loftin- Interference
- Justin A Mayer- DWUI, DWUS
- Devon E Miller- Controlled Sub Poss, Fail to Comply
- Louis V Montoya Jr- Fail to Comply
- Tristan L Morrison- Fail to Comply
- Eric Z Potter- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Tahwoncha N Ray- Fail to Comply
- Theotis A Roberts- Hold for Probation and Parole
- Mary F Sharp- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
- Michael D Stanley- District Court Bench Warrant
- David A Swick- DWUI
- Eric D Tarr- DWUI
- Joseph N Tills- Public Intoxication (x2), Open Container-Space/Structure
- Aleigha J Williams- Fail to Appear