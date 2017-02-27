SNAPPED- Wintertime Door Stop

Oil City reader Jen Evans sends us this picture from the Glenrock area last week, during our Winter Storm Warning. Jen says "tried to go out the front door, and promptly closed it and stayed in."



There are some people who, but not all, who would consider that a good strategy.



Last week's Winter Storm Warning was allowed to expire on Saturday, leaving behind cold temperatures and icy city streets.

If you have a photo or photos that would be good for SNAPPED, please contact us at News@OilCityWyo.com, include your name, the location where the photo was taken and the date. Please only submit photos that you've taken yourself.



Photo Courtesy of Jen Evans



