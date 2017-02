Date: February 28th (Fat Tuesday)



Time: 4:30-7:30 pm



Hosted By: Casper Events Center



Business to Business Expo and Business After Hours

Casper area business will be featured, while you can wander through the 2nd Annual Taste of Casper. Hosted by the Casper Events Center, it’s Mardi Gras Madness. Enjoy Mardi Gras Business-Style. Get to know Chamber members.

The event is complimentary for Chamber Members to attend. $15 for non-Chamber members.

Register Online at www.casperwyoming.org

ThinkStock