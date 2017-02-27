Woman Arrested After Hospital Says Newborn Tested Positive for Meth

Heather Marie Hartman, Photo Courtesy of the Casper Police Department

A Casper woman was arrested on charges of being under the influence of drugs, and child endangerment with drugs, after it is claimed that her newborn baby tested positive for the drug methamphetamine.

An arrest affidavit from the Casper Police department says that Casper Police assisted Agents with the Department of Family services with the case. DFS agents say that 32-year-old Heather Marie Hartman had recently had a very premature child at a Casper hospital. The child was then transported to a hospital in Colorado, where officials there say that a blood test from the newborn came back positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators say that during an interview, Hartman admitted to snorting methamphetamine during her pregnancy, and had used the drug as recently as last Thursday (2/23/17). The arrest paperwork goes on to say that a subsequent drug test performed on Hartman returned positive results for methamphetamine.

Hartman was arrested Friday night (2/24/17) and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center on charges of Child Endangerment/Methamphetamine and Using or Being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.

Charges are subject to change and all suspects are considered innocent until otherwise proven in the court of law.