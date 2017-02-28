Boys & Girls Clubs Accepting Youth Volleyball Registration

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming is currently accepting registrations for the upcoming youth volleyball league. The league is open to all boys and girls in 3rd through 9th grades.

Teams will practice or play games no more than twice a week. Games and practices will be scheduled Mondays through Thursdays between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. in one-hour time frames. All practices and games will be held at the Boys & Girls Club located at 1701 East “K” Street.

The season runs April 3 through May 13, 2017. Registration deadline is March 20, 2017. All participants must be members of the Boys & Girls Clubs which is $10 per year. Cost for the volleyball league is $25.

Look for registration forms in your child’s backpack, pick one up from the Main Club or go online at bgccw.org/sports2017.

Volunteer coaches are also needed to help make this league successful for the youth. No previous experience is necessary, but general knowledge of the sport is ideal. All volunteers must undergo a background check prior to participating in Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming leagues. The child’s registration fee may be waived for parents who volunteer to coach.

For more information, contact Jake at (307) 235-5694 ext. 3 or email jwilson@bgccw.org.

