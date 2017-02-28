Cowboys Head For 2nd Edition of CSU Border War

The Cowboys head to Colorado State on Tuesday for the second edition of this season’s “Border War”. The contest is set for an 8 p.m. start in Moby Arena. Both teams earned wins on their home floors on Saturday with the Pokes downing New Mexico and CSU defeating San Diego State.

The game will broadcasted on ROOT SPORTS, as Drew Goodman will be on the play-by-play with Sed Bonner on color commentary and Jenny Cavnar on the sidelines. The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (17-12, 7-9 MW) offense is averaging 78.0 points per game for second it the MW. Defensively, the Pokes rank third in the MW and No. 23 in the nation in field goal percentage defense at 39.9 per game. The Cowboys have held opponents to under 40 percent from the field 13 times this season. UW is hitting 9.4 three pointers per game to lead the MW and rank No. 26 in the nation. The Cowboys have hit double-digit threes in six straight games. The Cowboys lead the MW and rank No. 26 in the nation in rebounding averaging 39.5 per game. UW grabs 30.5 defensive rebounds per game, which is No. 4 in the nation.

The Rams (20-9, 12-4 MW) have won six-straight games and are tied for first in the MW. Colorado State is second in the league in scoring defense allowing 66.7 points per game. They also rank second in the MW in field goal percentage defense at 39.9, which is the same as the Cowboys. The Rams and Cowboys also both shoot 42.3 percent from the field this season. CSU is tied for second in the league behind the Cowboys in rebounding grabbing 38.8 per game.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore Justin James, as he pours in 15.3 points per game ranking seventh in the MW. He has scored 20 or more points in eight games this season after scoring 22 points on Saturday with 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Junior forward Hayden Dalton is adding 12.3 points per game with a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game, which is fourth in the MW. He has 241 total rebounds this season ranking fourth in the MW and No. 79 in the nation. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 12.1 points per game. He has 192 three pointers for his career, ranking second all-time at UW. He is two threes away from being the Cowboys all-time three point leader. Junior Forward Alan Herndon adds 11.0 points per game and leads the team with 2.1 blocks per game, which ranks No. 39 in the nation. He is grabbing 6.8 defensive rebounds per game for third in the

MW and No. 34 in the nation.

The Rams are led in scoring by senior guard Gian Clavell, as he is averaging 18.9 points per game. He is also adding 6.5 rebounds per night. He is shooting 42 percent from the field and recorded 24 field goal attempts on Saturday against San Diego State. Senior forward Emmanuel Omogbo adds 14.3 points per game and leads the league averaging 10.9 rebounds per game. Guard Prentiss Nixon adds 12.2 points per game to round out Ram players in double-figures.

About the Series

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 133-93 and are 53-55 all-time on the road against CSU. UW has won two-straight games in Fort Collins. The Rams took the first meeting this season in Laramie 78-73 on Valentine’s Day.

Up Next

The Cowboys close out the regular season hosting San Jose State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

