Recent Arrests (2/28/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Victoria P Ball- Attempts/Conspire
- Michael E Brown- Fail to Appear (x2), Fail to Comply
- Bruce G Callen- DWUS, Controlled Sub Poss, Meth
- Marshall J Daley- Serve Jail Time
- Wesley P Hopkins- Hold for Casper Muni Court
- Zakre I Large- Serve Jail Time
- Christopher T Lutonsky- Disturbance-Breach of Peace, Interference
- Jonathan J Nieto-DWUI, DWUS, Coml Aut Ins, Open Cont in Vehicle
- Shane T Petro- Fail to Comply, Serve Jail Time
- Leland Rinker- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Daniel J Griego- Speed Too Fast, DWUS
- Dillon R Siebeck- Criminal Warrant
- Vanessa R Smith- Child Endangering, Sal Cont. Sub to Minor, Controlled Sub Poss, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Joseph N Tills- Public Intoxication