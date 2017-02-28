Windy, Cold Today (2/28/17)

The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny conditions today (2/28/17), with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west southwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Lows, Wednesday night, are expected around 17.

