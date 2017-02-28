Wyoming Symphony Orchestra Hosts Celebrated Violinist

Ms. Stephanie Chase, Courtesy of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestr, on March 18th, will be celebrating the Spring season with the Romantic music of Wagner, Bruch and Strauss. Esteemed violinist Stephanie Chase joins the orchestra, performing the virtuosic Bruch G Minor concerto. According to a Symphony press release, Ms. Chase has performed with over 170 orchestra in 25 countries with many of the world’s leading conductors, and recently received the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant. This is a concert not to be missed.

The concert will be held at 7:30 pm, March 18th.

Tickets are on sale for this concert, as well as the final concert of the season, which takes place April 29, 2017. Both concerts are being held at the John F. Welsh Auditorium at NCHS. Family Passes are available; which gives access to dress rehearsals on the Saturday of each concert weekend starting at noon, at $10 for the entire family.

Reserve seats by calling 266-1478 or in person at the office, 225 S. David Street. Tickets can also be purchased at Wind City Books, and Hill Music. Discounts are available for students and seniors (65+). Visit www.wyomingsymphony.org for ticket prices and more information.