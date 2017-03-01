Casper Muni Golf Course Opens Temp Greens

Starting today (3/1/17), the Casper Municipal Golf Course will have temporary greens available for play on the Park and Highlands courses. The cost of play is $5 and golfers may play as many holes as they like. Golf cart rental will only be available when conditions are not too wet or snowy. The driving range is currently closed, but will be open once the snow has melted from the range.

All golfers must check in and register play at the Golf Pro Shop in the lower half of the clubhouse. Season passes are also currently available for purchase at the Pro Shop or at the Casper Recreation Center (1801 E 4th St). Season passes are available for purchase for $575 for adults (19 years of age or older), $250 youth (13-18 years of age), $125 children (12 years of age and under). PGA Golf Professional Gary Marsh is available in the Pro Shop at 307-233-6620for all of your golfing and equipment needs.

For more information on the 2017 golf season or pass promotions, please log on to www.CasperMunicipalGolf.com or follow Casper Municipal Golf Course on Facebook.

