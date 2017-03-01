More of the Same This Week, Warmer for Weekend

Aside from a little temperature fluctuation, it seems like the days are on repeat in the National Weather Service forecast for the remainder of the work week.

Today, look for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west southwest wind at 20 to 26 mph, and gusting in the 27 mph range. Temperatures will come down to about 19 degrees tonight, and the wind may pick up by just a few miles per hour.

More of the same through Friday. On Thursday, look for partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees and breezy conditions. Winds at 18 to 21 mph, gusts as high as 31. Thursday night, lows expected to reach around 24 degrees. Winds maintaining that 18 to 24 mph speed.

Friday gets a little warmer. Sunny skies with a high near 44. Breezy conditions continue, south by southwesterly winds at 20 to 23 mph, and gusts as high as 34. Expect lows Friday night around 31.

This is the lead up to highs in the 50s, for your pre-Spring weekend.

