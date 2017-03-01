New Playground Structures for Three Casper Parks

Artwork Courtesy of City of Casper Parks Division

Three Casper city parks will be getting new playground equipment, and the installation is expected to be complete in early Summer this year.

The City of Casper began removing the play structure in Conwell Park yesterday to prepare for the installation of a new playground and picnic shelter in the park. After the structures are removed, workers will excavate and prep the area for installation. City crews will then begin removing two older play structures in Washington Park during the month of March to prepare for installation of two new structures. Mike Sedar Park will also be receiving a new playground; that playground was removed in 2015 for pool construction.

Conceptual Artwork for the structures can be found below.

The playground in Conwell Park will feature two play structures, one for children ages 2 to 5 and one for children ages 5 to 12. The playground will feature an expression swing that promotes intergenerational play as adults and children swing together. The face-to-face design features a bucket seat for children under 5 and an adult swing seat that allows an adult and child to interact with each other and experience one another’s facial expression while at play.

In Washington Park, the playground near the concrete picnic tables will be replaced with a new play structure meant for 2 to 5 year olds. The playground will also feature an expression swing. In the upper playground area, the older play structure will be replaced with one meant for 5 to 12 year olds. The structure consists of climbing features and swings. The playground nearest the picnic shelter will remain.

In Mike Sedar Park, the play structure will feature slides, a climbing arch, and a zip line. The zip line will have two tracks: one with a disc seat and one with a plastic bucket seat which supports the upper body for children with mobility issues. The playground will be located west of the pool.

All four play structures will be installed by June 30, 2017. The $134,000 project is funded by Optional One Cent Tax from 2015. The Optional Tax provides funds for park improvement. The contract for playground equipment and installation was awarded to Great Western Recreation.

Conwell Park, Artwork Courtesy of City of Casper Parks Division

Mike Sedar Park, Artwork Courtesy of City of Casper Parks Division

Washington Park, Artwork Courtesy of City of Casper Parks Division

Washington Park, Artwork Courtesy of City of Casper Parks Division



