Casper Ice Arena Announces "Skate With The Bunny" Event for April

The Easter bunny will be ice skating at the Casper Ice Arena on Saturday April 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Admission is $4.00 and skate rental is FREE. Skating-tutors are available for $3.00 each. Children four years old and under are FREE with a paid admission.

Join us for the Casper Ice Arena’s annual Egg Hunt starting Saturday April 8 at 1:00 p.m. Contestants will hunt for Easter eggs throughout the ice arena. Children twelve years old and under are welcome to participate.

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Skate with the Bunny, please call 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

ThinkStock



