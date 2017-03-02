Casper Recreation Center Hosts "Kids Night Out"

Parents, take the evening off while your kids enjoy Kids Night Out on Saturday, March 11 from 4-7 pm at the Casper Recreation Center. Kids age 5-12 are welcome for this fun-filled evening. They will swim, play games, create crafts, enjoy pizza and a drink for dinner, and have a great time! Pre-registration for this event is required. Cost is $15 for non-members, $13 for Rec Center members.

