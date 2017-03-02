Recent Arrests (3/2/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Paige M Aakhus- Criminal Warrant
- Beau A Arionus- Controlled Sub Poss
- AShley N Bennett- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Michael E Brown- Hold for Casper Muni Court
- Cameron J Cardinal- Suspended/Revoked DL-Enanced
- Susie M Castro- Fail to Appear
- Daniel M Closs- Public Intoxication
- Justin D Fogle- Controlled Sub Poss
- Daniel P Follick- Fail to Comply
- Zachary A Hardman- Serve Jail Time
- Christine M Hetzman- Serve Jail Time
- Keith A Koronka- Criminal Trespass, Vandalism/Dest Prop
- Anthony J Maestas- Fail to Appear
- William T Midgett- Hold for CAC, Cont Sub. or Liquor in Jail
- Lance E Morehead- Serve Jail Time
- Luis F Morales Cedillo- Immigration Hold
- Octavio Ramirez- Immigration Hold
- Keith R Sines- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply (x2)
- Stewart R Tennyson- DWUI, Reckless Endangering, Interference w/PO