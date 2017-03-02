Weekend Weather Forecast

Originally predicting high’s in the 50s, the national weather service forecast is starting to trend a little colder, with predicted temperatures for this weekend coming down a couple of degrees.

Today (3/2/17), mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Mostly sunny conditions predicted for Friday, currently looking at a high near 45. Expect it to remain windy, with a west southwesterly wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts, however, could get as high as 40 mph.

Winds will pick back up to the 20-25 mph range for Friday night, leading into Saturday. Gusts of 35 mph are possible.

Mostly sunny on Saturday, highs near 48, winds near 30 mph, and gusts as high as 40. Saturday night will dip below the “freezing” mark, with lows in the 29 degree range.

Sunday is expected to be clear. Hoping to see high temperatures finally peak into the 50s.

ThinkStock



