Wheatland To Nationals, Casper Students Receive Scholarships at Academic Decathalon

Seven students from Wheatland High School will be moving on to National level competition, and students from Natrona County have received scholarships, following an academic decathalon held at the Casper College Campus earlier this week.

The Wheatland High School team– Cali Moody, Carlos Garcia, Elizabeth Crowley, Calysta Bascus, Matthew Wilhelm, Christine Arbogast and Noah Crowley – will represent Wyoming at the 2017 United States Academic Decathalon Nationals in Madison, Wisconsin this April 20th through April 22nd. The Wheatland team earned their way to Wisconsin by winning the 2017 Wyoming State Competition in February.

The Wyoming State Competition was hosted in Casper by the University of Wyoming at Casper in the new Union Building on February 26th and 27th. During the two-day competition, 70 Wyoming students competed in 10 Events related to this year’s theme of World War II: Art, Economics, Essay, Interview, Literature, Mathematics, Music, Science, Social Science and Speech (prepared and impromptu). Wyoming decathletes competed in one of three GPA-based divisions: Honors 3.75 or better, Scholastic 3.0-3.74, or Varsity below 3.0.

This year, Wyoming Academic Decathlon awarded over $16,000 in scholarships to Wyoming high school students.

In the Varsity Division: Skyleigh Armstrong of Star Lane Center Casper received a $100 scholarship from First Interstate Bank. Logan Raper of Meeteetse High School received a $300 scholarship from First Interstate Bank. Christine Arbogast of Wheatland High School received a $500 scholarship from Platte Valley Bank.

In the Scholastic Division: Cat Williams of Star Lane Center Casper received a $100 scholarship from First Interstate Bank. Matthew Wilhelm of Wheatland High School received a $300 scholarship from First Interstate Bank. Liam Harms of Riverton High School received a $500 scholarship from Platte Valley Bank.

In the Honors Division: Amanda Johnston of Riverton High School received a $100 scholarship from First Interstate Bank. Cali Moody of Wheatland High School received a $300 scholarship from First Interstate Bank. Katie Norris of Burns High School received a $500 scholarship from Platte Valley Bank. Katie also received two Direct Scholarship opportunities: $2,000 scholarship to the University of Wyoming renewable for 4 years and a $1,000 scholarship renewable for 2 years from Northwest College in Powell.

First Interstate Bank also recognized the Top Scoring Student from each school with a $250 scholarship: Katie Norris from Burns High School; Logan Raper from Meeteetse High School; Amanda Johnston from Riverton High School; Kleo Vlastos from Star Lane Center Casper; and Cali Moody from Wheatland High School.

Wheatland High School received $1,000 from Hilltop National Bank to assist with travel expenses to the USAD National Competition in Wisconsin.

