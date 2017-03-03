CC Instructor Wins North American Association For Environmental Education Award

Dr. Evert Brown, Casper College biology instructor, greenhouse director, and founder of the Casper Mountain Science School, was recently recognized by the North American Association for Environmental Education with The Higher Education Educator of the Year Award “for his efforts in promoting environmental education and utilizing the environment as a context for learning in his teaching.”

According to the NAAEE, “Brown’s commitment to providing experiential environmental education to students, training teachers in environmental education curricula, and training new environmental educators has resulted in a major increase in environmental education in Wyoming.” “Evert is dedicated to using Wyoming's natural environment as the best possible classroom for students interested in the environmental sciences as well as for inspiring students of all ages to learn more about science and the great outdoors,” said Grant Wilson, dean of the Casper College School of Science.

"For more than four decades, NAAEE has promoted excellence and impact in environmental education thanks to the determined efforts of our members, supporters, and affiliate organizations," said Judy Braus, executive director. “Our award winners are truly inspirational educators and organizations across North America that exemplify the best in our field, showcasing multiple disciplines, approaches, and perspectives – from classroom to community to research – all working toward a more just and sustainable society." Brown was one of 11 award recipients, which were selected across 11 categories.

Oil City File Photo



