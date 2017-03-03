Cowboys Close Out The Regular Season, In Laramie Against San Jose State

The Cowboys close out the regular season on Saturday hosting San Jose State at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It is an important contest in terms of conference tournament seeding, as the winner will be the seventh seed in the MW tournament next week in Las Vegas.

Prior to the contest Wyoming will honor their two seniors in guard Jason McManamen and fellow guard Morris Marshall.

The game will be broadcast live on radio over the 25 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. Fans can follow live stats, watch and listen to the contest on GoWyo.com. Fans can purchase tickets online at GoWyo.com/tickets, in person at the WYO Athletics Ticket Office or by calling 307-766-7220.

A Look at the Matchup

The Cowboys (17-13, 7-10 MW) are coming off a heartbreaking loss to MW co-leader Colorado State on Tuesday falling 78-76 on the road. The Wyoming offense is adding 77.9 points per game for second in the MW conference. UW is averaging 9.5 threes per game to lead the MW and rank No. 24 in the nation. The Cowboys have hit double-digit threes in seven-straight games, as it is the longest streak in the MW era of Cowboy basketball. Defensively, Wyoming is holding opponents to 40.3 percent from the field for third in the MW and No. 24 in the nation. The opposition is shooting 31.2 percent from behind the arc for second in the league and No. 27 in the nation. The Cowboys lead the MW and rank No. 32 in the nation in rebounding averaging 39.1 per game.

The Spartans (14-14, 7-10 MW) have lost three-straight after falling to MW co-leader Nevada by a score of 82-67 at home on Wednesday. San Jose State is averaging 73.9 point per game for sixth in the MW. SJSU is allowing 74.3 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the conference. San Jose State is shooting 44.5 percent from the field for sixth in the MW and rank fifth in the league in three-point percentage at 34.7. Opponents are shooting 45.5 percent from the field for 10th in the MW. San Jose State grabs 33.8 rebounds per night for 11th in the league.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Cowboys are led in scoring by sophomore Justin James, as he pours in 15.6 points per game ranking sixth in the MW. He has scored 20 or more points in nine games this season after scoring 24 points on Tuesday. Junior forward Hayden Dalton is adding 12.5 points per game with a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game, which is fourth in the MW. He has 10 double-doubles this season ranking third in the MW. Senior guard Jason McManamen adds 11.9 points per game. He became Wyoming’s all-time leader in three pointers with 194 after passing Brandon Ewing’s 193 with two triples on Tuesday. Junior Forward Alan Herndon adds 11.2 points per game and leads the team with 2.0 blocks per game, which ranks No. 41 in the nation. Herndon has 99 career blocks at UW for seventh all-time at UW.

The Spartans are led in scoring by Brandon Clarke, as he adds 17.5 points per game for third in the MW. He leads the conference in field goal percentage at 59 percent and is third in the league in rebounds at 8.5 per game. Forward Ryan Welage adds 12.9 points per game, as he is shooting 36 percent from behind the arc this season. He also adds 4.6 rebounds per game for second on the team.

About the Series

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 10-2 and are 6-0 in Laramie against SJSU. The Cowboys took the first meeting in San Jose by a score of 80-70 on Jan. 18.

Up Next

The Cowboys head to the MW Tournament next Wednesday through Saturday at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

"Steamboat" Bucking Horse and Rider Courtesy of The State of Wyoming



