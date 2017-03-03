Recent Arrests (3/3/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Christina S Amy- Fail to Comply (x4), Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Tracy R Areta- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Ronald Benally- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Daniel M Closs- Open Container-Space/Structure, Public Intoxication, Disturbance
- Kelly E Denevan- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Jorge J Diaz-Botello- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Tonya R Duran- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Anna R Hodson- Bond Revocation
- Shelly A Luna-Jeffries- Fail to Appear
- Donald A Marshall- Under The Influence Cont Substance, Criminal Bench Warrant (x2), Fail to Appear
- Luis F Morales Cedillo- Immigration Hold
- Tonia L Russell- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Keith R Sines- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply (x2)
- Joseph N Tills- Public Intoxication, Open Container-Operating Veh., Disturbance, Agressive Solicitation
- Travis L Wilson- Larceny
- Ace D Wolf- Fail to Appear
- Ronald K Warner- Fail to Comply