Recent Births (2/20/17-2/24/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!
The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.
Feb. 20
Girl, Dahlia Louise, to Jessica and Derek Lavin of Casper
Boy, Gentry Craig, to Kiah and Erik Wimer of Casper
Feb. 21
Boy, Corben Ailbe, to Lacy Bennett and Timothy Schmitt of Casper
Girl, Isla Cordelia, to Amanda and Derek Fertig of Casper
Girl, Paisley Rose, to Cassie and Billy Barker of Evansville
Feb. 22
Boy, Nicholas Ocean, to Hannah and Ken Sharp of Casper
Feb. 23
Girl, Karina Ann, to BreAnn and Jeremie Vandersloot of Casper
Feb. 24
Girl, Brecklyn Jolea, to Brooke and Eddie Whiting of Evansville