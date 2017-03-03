Recent Births (2/20/17-2/24/17)

Hearty welcome to the newest additions to the Oil City area, and a big congratulations to all of their parents, families, and friends!

The recent births list is provided by Wyoming Medical Center and is published as received.

Feb. 20

Girl, Dahlia Louise, to Jessica and Derek Lavin of Casper

Boy, Gentry Craig, to Kiah and Erik Wimer of Casper

Feb. 21

Boy, Corben Ailbe, to Lacy Bennett and Timothy Schmitt of Casper

Girl, Isla Cordelia, to Amanda and Derek Fertig of Casper

Girl, Paisley Rose, to Cassie and Billy Barker of Evansville

Feb. 22

Boy, Nicholas Ocean, to Hannah and Ken Sharp of Casper

Feb. 23

Girl, Karina Ann, to BreAnn and Jeremie Vandersloot of Casper

Feb. 24

Girl, Brecklyn Jolea, to Brooke and Eddie Whiting of Evansville

