Rideshare App Uber Raises Concerns in Casper

The rideshare service known as “Uber” is scheduled to arrive in the Oil City Friday night at 5:00 pm (3/3/17), this following the signing of the Rideshare Bill by Wyoming Governor Matt Mead Friday afternoon.



The Uber smartphone app allows people who need rides to connect with people who are driving for Uber. Through debit or credit card transactions handled through the app, the rider is able to pay for the ride, and the driver is in turn paid by Uber. The legislation signed on Friday allows rideshare services such as Uber to operate in the state.

Officials with the company have expressed excitement about bringing the service to Wyoming for the first time since the company began in 2009. Not everyone in Casper is as excited however, the company drew some concern from Casper area businessman Pat Sweeney at a recent Casper City Council meeting. Those concerns were echoed by another area businessman, Michael Donahue- owner of Casper’s Eagle Cab Company.

“I don’t think they should have been allowed, because it hurts the small business owners,” says Donahue. “I really don’t think they will do that well here, especially in Casper, because we’re not as heavily populated as other cities they’re in.”

Uber spokesperson, Nathan Hambly, refused to disclose how many drivers in Wyoming the service would begin with, citing concerns over possible competition. However, Hambley says that the service feels they will be able to operate.

“We have been communicating with potential driver-partners over the last several weeks, and we’re confident that there will be enough driver-partners to meet demand,” Hambly says. “The number of driver-partners will only continue to grow over the coming weeks.”

Numbers aren’t the only concern expressed by Donahue, however. Donahue said that he had to undergo a thorough background check to be a driver and a cab owner. Donahue says he has not seen the background check process for rideshare drivers, nor know how they would differ.

Uber has come under criticism for background checks and regulations in the last few years. Uber, and another successful rideshare app called Lyft, abruptly halted service in Austin, Texas over concerns of fingerprint background checks for drivers. The two companies spent an estimated $8-million combined, to repeal an Austin city ordinance requiring the fingerprint-based criminal checks. The issue finally coming to a ballot, where Austin voters voted in favor of keeping the fingerprint checks. Uber and Lyft stopped service to Austin in a matter of days, with an unknown number of drivers affected by the departure of the companies. Neither company has returned to the rideshare business in Austin, instead other rideshare applications began offering service to the area. Both Uber and Lyft said during the campaign that their background checks were sufficiently rigorous.

“We worked closely with members of the legislature to put in place a regulatory framework that enables us to provide service throughout the state, and do so in a reliable way for drivers,” said Hambley, when asked what assurances Wyoming had that they would not fall into a situation similar to Austin. “We’re happy with the process and how it played out.”

Franz Schreiner, territory manager for Uber described the background checks in a written statement sent to Oil City:

“Before a person is allowed to drive with Uber in the United states, we complete a screening process that requires an applicant's full name, date of birth, social security number, driver's license number, a copy of his or her driver's license, vehicle registration, vehicle insurance, and a valid bank account. The purpose of these screenings is to identify offenses and other information that may disqualify potential drivers from using Uber. Our disqualification criteria may vary by jurisdiction according to local laws, and includes major and minor driving violations such as DUI and speeding, as well as convictions for violent, sexual, and driving-related crimes.”

The New York Times also released an article on Friday, accusing the ridesharing company of using tools to deceive authorities in cities where the company has met with law enforcement pushback, in some cases, where the practice is banned.

The company has also been in headlines recently, receiving criticism over it's CEO, Travis Kalanick. Video allegedly showing Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver over the company's treatment of them went viral on the internet just a few days ago. Uber and Kalanick also drew heavy criticism when Kalanick joined U.S. President Donald Trump's economic advisory council last December, ultimately leading for a social media call to boycott the company. Kalanick stepped down from the position in early February.

As for Eagle Cab, Michael Donahue explains that while he wasn't expecting such a quick arrival for Uber, he plans on staying the course. "I had to jump through all sorts of hoops to become a driver, and to become an owner. I still feel if we have good customer service, clean cars, and our employees are uniformed, I think we'll do just fine."

ThinkStock



