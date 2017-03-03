Uber Ride-Share App Announces Wyoming Service- Pending Today's Bill Signing

Images: ThinkStock, Uber

Uber says that they will officially launch service for the first time in Wyoming today (3/3/17) at 5:00 pm. Governor Mead is expected to sign ridesharing legislation into law at 2:00 pm, which will make it legal for Uber to operate everywhere in the state, effective immediately. Shortly following the official launch, officials with the company say that Uber rides should be available.

Over the past several weeks, Uber says they have been actively communicating with potential driver-partners in Casper, Cheyenne, Jackson, Gillette, Laramie, Rock Springs and Sheridan. But the service is available anywhere in the state, so there are no restrictions on where driver-partners and riders can use the app.

“We’re thrilled to be rolling out in Wyoming,” said Franz Schreiner, territory manager for Uber. “If people aren’t yet familiar with the app, I think they’ll find it reliable, convenient and easy to use. Essentially you push a button and get a ride.”

Uber is a smart phone application that connects people who need a reliable ride with people looking to earn money by driving their car. Founded in 2009, the company operates in more than 500 cities and 70 counties around the world.

Officials say that the easiest way for riders to determine if there are driver-partners nearby is to simply open the Uber app and see if there are cars available. The app can be downloaded for iOS and Android. For those interested in driving, directions on how to sign up can be found at uber.com/drive.

The Uber operations team will host launch celebrations open to the public in Cheyenne and Jackson Friday and Saturday evening.