Warmer Weekend, Colder by Monday

The National Weather Service’s current forecast, not calling for much warmer than 45 degrees, with some 26-33 mph winds, today (3/3/17). Gusts as high as 43 mph. Otherwise, look for mostly sunny skies, turning partly cloudy as the sun sets. Low around 31 degrees in the overnight hours, windy, with southwesterly sustained speeds near 30 mph, and gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday, highs could reach the 50-degree mark, but that wind will persist. 23 to 29 mph, and gusts near 40. Lows Saturday night should ring in around 35 degrees, winds calming to the 16 to 21 mph arena. Gusts could get as high as 32 mph.

Mostly sunny conditions predicted for your Sunday. Temperatures could reach as high as 52, wind speeds could reach as high as 22, gusts as high as 32, and overnight lows around 29.

Expect to start off the week back in the 30s. Current anticipated high for Monday, only in the 36 degree range.

OilCity File



