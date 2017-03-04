Casper College Cancels Theatrical Production of "The Rover"

Casper College Department of Theatre and Dance have had the final performances of their period comedy The Rover cancelled this weekend.

A performance Friday, a performance Saturday and a Sunday Matinee have been cut after concerns were raised over an electrical anomaly in the McMurray Mainstage Auditorium's sound and lighting systems. Department Chair Jim Olm said that the cancellation was simply a precautionary measure while the nature of the anomaly is investigated.

The production run of The Rover had already been truncated when their opening night performance was cancelled, in the wake of a severe winter storm.

Department officials say they're unable to elaborate on the nature of the anomaly, but did confirm that the investigation is on-going. Olm says that safety is a primary concern of the department and they wanted to exercise caution. "Unfortunately, we just happened to be in performances when this was discovered."

Olm did confirm that the anomaly was restricted to the mainstage auditorium and not in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance as a whole. Faculty and students will still be able to use the other performance spaces and classroom facilities like normal.

For questions about ticketing issues and refunds, please contact the Gertrude Krampert Center box office at 307-268-2500 or 800-442-2963.

Poster courtesy of Casper College. "Cancelled" text added by Oil City



