Hawaii Man Arrested in Casper on Methamphetamine Charges

A man listed as a resident of Hawaii was arrested in Casper after police say they found the man to be in possession of Methamphetamine.

According to police paperwork 24-year-old Kyle Robert Reed was arrested during the morning hours of March 5th, 2017. Officers say that they responded to the area just after 5:00 am, after receiving a call about a man at a gas station near Wyoming Boulevard and CY Avenue, motioning for bystanders to approach his car.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Reed. Police say that Reed explained he had run out of gas while approaching the gas pumps, and was looking for assistance in pushing the car the rest of the way. The arrest affidavit describes several aspects of Reed’s behavior including a seeming inability to stand still while speaking, moving his hands frequently, and placing his hands in his pockets despite officers requests that he not do so.

Police say that Reed consented to a search of his person, where upon police discovered small jewelers bags containing a substance that later tested presumptive-positive for methamphetamine.

During the investigation it is described that Reed admitted to using methamphetamine “about an hour” before his contact with police.

Reed was arrested and booked into jail under charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine. The paperwork does not that Reed had previously been arrested twice on the island of Maui in Hawaii for possession of drug paraphernalia dating back to February and December of 2014. Both of those charges listed a disposition of “pending investigation.”

All charges are subject to change and all suspects are considered innocent until otherwise proven in court.

Courtesy Casper Police Department



