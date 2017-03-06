Recent Arrests (3/3/17-3/5/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Tracy R Arteta- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Christophee E Andersen- Fail to Comply, Criminal Entry, Public Intoxication
- Michael J Baer- Fail to Comply
- Jason M Brothers- Controlled Sub Poss, Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Fail to Comply
- Tyler J Bunney- Domestic Batter, Strangulation of a Household Member, Interferring with 911 call, False Imprisonment
- Trapper R Canfield- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Dustin R Chase- Hold for Another State
- Dominque P Childers- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, DWUS
- Audra L Cochran- Public Intoxication
- Salvador F Collard- Public Intoxication
- Kathryn R Davis- DWUI Child Endangerment, Child Endangering
- Arlanzo S Deleon- Serve Jail Time
- Sherry L Finch- Public Intoxication
- Larry E Fullmer- Fail to Comply
- Damian C Gaylord- District Court Bench Warrant
- Ivan T Gorzalka- Contract Hold/Billing
- Cody R Gowers- Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangering
- Dana T Green- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Sean R Griffin- Suspended Revoked DL-Enhanced
- Jacob L Johnson- Fail to Comply
- Cierra D Hall- Controlled Sub Poss
- Frank J Hernandez- Public Intoxication
- Frank M Hernandez- Hold For Another State
- Trevor A Holmes- DWUS, ComplAut Ins, Reg Violation (gen)
- William F Hossack- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear
- Brandon Hudspeth- Courtesy Hold OT/Agency
- Trevor R Hyde- Fail to Comply
- Dalas E Ihde- Fail to appear, Fail to Comply
- Penny S Kendall- Fail to Appear
- Vanvessa J Lovato- Bond Revocation
- Tyler R Manning- Fail to Comply
- Audreanna D Pedersen- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Kyle Reed- Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Shawn P Riley- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Heather N Snead- Fail to Appear
- Bryan A Temen- Hold for CAC
- Charlette M Whiteman Bearing- Fail to Appear (x2)
- Alexandria L Williams- Serve Jail Time
- Brian G Williams- Serve Jail Time
- Michael W Wilson Jr- Criminal Bench Warrant