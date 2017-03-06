Special Weather Statements for Monday Morning (3/6/17)

The following Statement Comes from the National Weather Service:



"Through 10 am...Widespread snowfall will occur across Natrona County. Visibility in snow and blowing snow will be under half mile in heavier bursts of snowfall. 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected by early afternoon. Roads will be slick and snow covered in many locations. Please allow extra time to reach your destination this morning."

The National Weather Service has also issued a High Wind Warning through 10 am.

"Very strong to high winds will continue in extreme southeast Fremont County, southwest Natrona County, and along the face and foothills of Casper Mountain. A strong cold will move across the area this morning with high winds expected across the lower elevations of Johnson County into this afternoon. Snow may also accompany this wind at times."

Trevor T. Trujillo



