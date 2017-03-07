Governor Mead Appoints Four to Tourism Board

Governor Mead has recently appointed James Waldrop, Mary (Christine) Hill, Angie Guyon and Larry Lloyd to the Wyoming Tourism Board, the board announcing the appointments Tuesday (3/7/17). Waldrop is returning to the board a reappointment, while Hill, Guyon and Lloyd are new appointments to the board.



"As tourism is the second-largest industry in Wyoming, it's imperative that we have a strong tourism board," said Diane Shober, executive director for WOT. "With the reappointment of Jim and the new appointments of Christine, Angie and Larry, our board is fully equipped to help lead and guide our industry."

Waldrop is from Jackson and serves in an at-large seat; Hill is from Casper and represents District 2, Guyon is from Thermopolis and represents District 5; and Lloyd is from Rock Springs and was appointed to represent District 4 when Liisa Anselmi Dalton was elected to the Wyoming Senate. He will serve the remaining two years on that unexpired term.

"We're thrilled that Governor Mead has named such knowledgeable and skilled members to the Wyoming Tourism Board," said Darren Rudloff, chairman of the board. "With a well-rounded board and advocates throughout the state, we're confident that tourism will continue to be a powerful economic engine for Wyoming."

The Wyoming Tourism Board has nine members and is comprised of representatives from six districts, as well as three at-large appointees. District 1 consists of Laramie, Albany and Carbon counties; District 2 is made up of Niobrara, Goshen, Platte, Converse and Natrona counties; District 3 encompasses Crook, Weston, Campbell, Sheridan and Johnson counties; District 4 includes Sweetwater, Lincoln and Uinta counties; District 5 is comprised of Big Horn, Washakie, Hot Springs and Park counties; and District 6 consists of Fremont, Sublette and Teton counties.

The board is appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate, with each appointee serving one three-year term. Criteria to be appointed to the Wyoming Tourism Board includes industry representation by sector and geography, deep knowledge and understanding of the tourism and hospitality industry and marketing experience.

To learn more, visit travelwyoming.com/industry/about/board.

