James and Dalton Garner All-MW Honors

Wyoming’s Justin James and Hayden Dalton earned All-Mountain West honors, the conference office announced on Tuesday. James was named Sixth Man of the Year and Third Team All-MW by head coaches throughout the league. James is the first Cowboy to earn Sixth Man of the Year honors. Dalton was named Honorable Mention All-MW.

James was also voted the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year by members of the media who cover the conference. Additionally, he was named Honorable Mention All-MW by the media alongside Dalton.

James, a native of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., leads the Cowboys in scoring this season averaging 15.5 points per game for seventh in the MW. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the field, which ranks fifth in the league. James has scored 20 or more points in nine games this season with five of those games coming in MW play. The sophomore is shooting 43 percent from behind the arc and 75 percent from the free throw line. He has scored 466 points off the UW bench this season, as the Wyoming bench has scored 1,076 points the most in the MW era of Cowboy basketball.

Dalton, a native of Parker, Colo., is second on the Cowboys in scoring at 12.5 per game. He leads the team in rebounds at 8.3 per game, which ranks fifth in the MW. He has recorded 10 double-doubles on the season for UW. He also leads the team in assists at 2.6 per game. He has recorded two of the MW best individual rebounding games with 20 against Fresno State and 18 against USC. He recorded a career-high five threes at Colorado State on Feb. 28.

Seventh-seeded Wyoming opens the 2017 MW Championships in Las Vegas against 10th-seeded Air Force on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. MT in the Thomas & Mack Center.

