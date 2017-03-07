NWS Statement on Strong Winds

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, for Tuesday morning:

“Strong west winds will continue across Natrona County in the next several days. Travelers should be prepared for west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph at times through midweek. The wind is expected to mix with the fresh snow cover at times today causing localized reductions of visibility. Local gusts over 60mph are also possible in the windiest spots, including Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper, and US highways 220 and 287."

In the NWS forecast, look for partly sunny conditions, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy for tonight, with a low around 32.

Looking forward to Wednesday, expect mostly cloud skies, a high near 53, and a low of 41 Wednesday night, as winds persist.

