Recent Arrest (3/7/17)

Here is a recap of recent law enforcement activity.
All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Information is provided by the Casper Police Department and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent Arrests and Jail Bookings
- Lance S Addison- Contract Hold/Billing
- Christopher Andersen- Serve Jail Time
- Jason R Angell- Serve Jail Time
- William O Darnell- Fail to Comply (x2)
- Daniel L Evans- Contract Hold/Billing
- Celeste D Gray- Serve Jail Time
- Gerald P Headley- Contract Hold/Billing
- Ryan D Heidekrueger- Criminal Warrant
- Makayla Helms-Pickett- Controlled Sub Poss Meth, Controlled Sub Poss
- Trevor A Holmes- Serve Jail Time
- Justin T Hult- Fail to Appear
- Duane R Kraft Jr- Fail to Comply (x2), Fail to Appear
- Nicholas L Kuhnel- Hold for probation and parole
- Matthew W Mitchell- Controlled Sub Poss, Controlled Sub Poss Meth
- Jason G Nielsen- Hold for Probation and Parole, Fail to Appear
- Jerry R Queen- Contract Hold/billing
- Joseph N Tills- Petit Larceny