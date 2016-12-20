The History of the Candy Cane and an Old Olsen Family Recipe

When you think of Christmas, what comes to mind? Santa, presents and, of course, candy canes! But have you ever wondered how these peppermint treats became a part of our holiday season?

Although no one quite knows exactly where the tradition originated, it is said that the candy cane can be traced back to a German church. Centuries ago, long before the invention of the pacifier, it was common practice to use plain sugar sticks to soothe crying babies. According to legend, a seventeenth century German choirmaster bent these sugar sticks into the shape of a shepherd’s hook and passed them out to occupy children attending Christmas services. They were a hit, and it didn’t take long for the custom to spread throughout Europe.

Fast forward to 1844 when a recipe for straight white peppermint sticks with stripes was published and, by 1882 hanging them on trees became commonplace. By the turn of the last century, peppermint was added, although the precise reason isn’t known. One thought is that the green color of mint leaves represent one of the traditional colors of Christmas. Another suggests that the cool feeling we get from mint flavoring reminds us of the cold and snow so familiar during this season.

One thing’s for sure—we love candy canes at Olsen Ortho Studio (although we do recommend that you don’t bite them!). We also love to whip up a batch of this fabulous Peppermint Fluff recipe, which comes straight from the holiday kitchen of Dr. Olsen’s mom:



