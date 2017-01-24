Your Garage Door Specialists for Over 38 Years

Scott Mason & Chuck Parmely

They come and they go, but there is still only one “the genuine the original".



Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander has been serving Fremont County and the surrounding areas for 38 years. "We put customers first. From the beginning the customer has always been the first priority at Overhead Door Company, and to this day, that commitment continues to drive us forward," said Chuck Parmely, Overhead Door Company President/Owner.

We offer the best quality products, installation and services in Fremont county and beyond. We work hard every day to achieve our goal of being the most trusted source of Residential and Commercial Overhead Doors & Openers. We are the garage door experts.

During this cold weather it is more important than ever to take care of your garage door. Everything works harder when it's this cold and you need to make sure your door is in a safe operating condition. Our residential garage doors are among the most dependable in the industry, and our customers feel good knowing that we'll be there -- day or night, winter or summer.

Call us for to get your door tuned up and most of all safe. If you’re not part of our preventative maintenance program we can talk about that too.



Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander

600 East Main Street

Riverton, WY 82501

307-856-2210 or 800-498-2210

www.overheaddoorriverton.com