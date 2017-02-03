Make your home safer with Overhead Door Company's Preventative Maintenance Program

Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander Garage Door Installers Dan Erb, Gerald Childers, Earl Potts, Jeremy Christensen

With the new year underway, many have already started their New Year's Resolutions. Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander is asking you to take on a New Year's Resolution that will make your home and/or business safer -- join the Preventative Maintenance Program.

Consider your garage door as an important part of your home. With appropriate annual maintenance, it will operate beautifully. Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander recommends to lubricate and adjust your garage door at least yearly. With the annual check-up, they will check the following:

the sturdiness and adjustment of the hinges;



the rollers for worn-out ball bearings, flattened rollers, and crooked rods;



the tracks for premature wear and tear, loose bolts, and loose supports;



the bearings and oiled bearings

the condition of the springs

the track alignment and the back track

the cables for wear and tear; especially near the pulleys and the lower support (corner bracket).



we provide all of our customers with a “Service Checklist” of the items that we’ve serviced or reviewed



With these helpful tips, homeowners can ensure their garage door is safe, functional and secure well through the winter.



The garage door is the main access point to the home for more than 70 percent of homeowners, with our Wyoming winter weather, it’s important for homeowners to ensure the operation and safety of your household’s main point of entry.

Weather Stripping

Check the weather stripping on the bottom of the garage door to ensure it is keeping out the cold air and not damaged or missing. Check the PVC weatherstrip around the door as well

Maintaining the Hardware

Older garage doors can malfunction in the cold weather, so garage door maintenance and inspections are even more important during the Winter months. Metal parts of a garage door can contract during cold weather, which can lead to broken springs and other issues.

Homeowners should use a garage door lubricant on any moving parts. Lubricate the rollers, hinges, torsion springs, and all moving hardware parts every three months. Wipe off excess oil with a cloth. You are not only prolonging the spring’s life, but also reducing the noise the springs make when the door is operated.

Keeping it Clean

Clean your garage door regularly with mild soap, such as car detergent, and a soft bristle brush. Avoid using abrasive cleaners and very strong liquid cleaners which could damage the paint or cause delaminating.

Open Sesame: The Garage Door Opener

Pull on the trolley emergency release cord and operate the door manually. Is it difficult to open and close? The electric operator only replaces manual operation, therefore it must move freely.

For your safety as well as your child’s, check the automatic safety reverse system of the door opener every month.

To join our Preventative Maintenance Program, please call Carolyn Creek, 307-856-2210



If you have trouble operating it, contact Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander 307-856-2210

Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander

www.overheaddoorriverton.com