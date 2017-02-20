"We are so much more than just a garage door store." - Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander

Professional and experienced window and door installers, Jim Hinman, Pat Crary, John Christensen, Pete Vigil, Jeremy Christensen, Joe Lunbeck

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - At Overhead Door Company of Riverton and Lander, we are so much more than just a garage door store. We specialize in custom and standard size windows and doors for your home and/or business, as well as garage doors and openers. We also offer a variety of products and services, ensuring the ideal doors, windows, garages, gutters and awnings for every home and business in Fremont County.

​​By choosing a product from Overhead Door, you are doing more than making an investment, you are making us a part of your daily life and relying on us for safety, security and dependable operation. "We’ll open the door for you — a door to attractive design options and enhanced safety features that complete your home," said Chuck Parmely, Overhead Door Company President/Owner.



We have a huge line of window, garage door and door products and we stand firmly behind all of them. "With our experienced installers and over 38 years of providing services to Fremont County, we do it once, we do it right," said Chuck.

Overhead Door Company Products:



Agalite Shower & Bath Enclosures - The timeless beauty of glass combined with Agalite’s design simplicity creates a bath not only elegant, but also easy to maintain. Almost any metal finish and type of glass can be combined to match your décor in a particularly stylish way.

Larson Storm Doors & Windows - Experience Larson Storm Doors, America’s #1 selling storm door company. They provide innovative products made with impeccable quality and attention to detail, supported by the highest level of customer service.

Kolbe Windows & Doors - The Kolbe Windows and Doors brand offers extensive product lines of wood, aluminum clad and vinyl windows and doors, plus complementary door products to complete your project.

Andersen Window & Doors - Andersen builds windows that keep homes comfortable and beautiful. They start with a simple formula: solid wood construction, low-maintenance exteriors and energy efficient design.



Eagle Windows & Doors - Unlimited Possibilities with Made-to-Order Windows and Doors Our complete selection of window and door styles are your building blocks for making any architectural statement.



Andersen EMCO Storm Doors - For every home — and every style — these beautiful doors make a first impression that lasts... season after season.

Waudena Millwork - Whether your style is traditional or contemporary, Waudena Millwork offers a diverse collection of products to suit your needs. Choose from an extensive line of interior and exterior doors, s​tair parts, interior molding, Trim-N-Time, and more and let's start building your dream house.



Overhead Door Company of Riverton-Lander

600 East Main Street

Riverton, WY 82501

307-856-2210 or 800-498-2210

www.overheaddoorriverton.com



