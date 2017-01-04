PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Bernard!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Today's Pet of the Week is brought to you by The Stock Doc!



Bernard is a year old Sheperd/ Heeler mix that was brought in as a stray from the Kinnear area. He is a sweetheart who is good on a leash; he doesn't drag you and when you stop, he stops and looks up at you. He can be a little picky about his four legged friends but we always encourage you to bring the whole family to meet our critters to make sure they are the right fit for your family. His adoption fee is $100 and he is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm tested, (negative) and started on heartworm preventative.



PAWS for Life is located at 515 S Smith Rd in Riverton, WY 82501.



Phone: 307-857-6002



