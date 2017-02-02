PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Larry!

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Today's Pet of the Week is brought to you by The Stock Doc!

Larry is an awesome looking guy; he has one blue eye and one brown! We think he is Whippet/Border Collie blend. He is about 9 months old. He was dumped at a residence out of town, and they kept him for a few months but he wanted to be out with the Guard dogs guarding livestock and he isn't built for that, so they decided to bring him to us to find him a home where he can be a part of the family. He does great with other dogs. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm tested, and started on heartworm preventative. His adoption fee is $100.



PAWS for Life is located at 515 S Smith Rd in Riverton, WY 82501.

Phone: 307-857-6002



